This was his new goal with Al-Arabi of the second division

2024-03-29



Rommel Quioto He is having a good time playing football. Saudi Arab. The Honduran striker scored again this Friday in the shirt of the club. Al-Arabi. the set of Quiotto was measured against the second division leader of Saudi Arabia, Al Qadisiya, Which they defeated by the score of 3-1.

Rommel Quioto was responsible for scoring the second goal in favor of Al Arabi When the 35th minute was played. He received a brilliant filtered pass, was one on one with the goalkeeper and scored with his right foot at the far post. The ball hit the left post and went into the back of the net. This was the fourth goal of Rommel Quioto in the second division of Saudi Arab.

On the 25th day, Quiotto He had already achieved a double in the game against Al Jandal and his first goal was in his team’s 5–2 win against Al-Najma FC on 5 March.

Al Arabiya’s other goals against Al Qadisiya were scored by Luis Morlaha in the 30th minute and Isam Al-Qarni in the 90th minute. with this victory Al Arabi They reached 48 points in the table where they are in third place, eight points behind competition leaders Al-Qadisiya.