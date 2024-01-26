This was the goal from Venezuelan Dayna Castellanos that Manchester City remembered when she announced she was leaving the club

Manchester City announced that Venezuelan attacker Dayna Castellanos, a Venezuelan football icon, will be leaving the club to lead the Bay FC project, a new franchise in the American Women’s League (NWSL).

The English club announced the news in a press release He reminded that the Venezuela international arrived in July 2022, from Atlético de Madrid, and who has since “scored five goals, including a tremendous long-range shot in our 2–2 draw against Leicester in this season’s Conti Cup.”

The goal that the Manchester team remembered This happened after an accurate mid-range shot that hit the crossbar And bounced into the opponent’s goal.

“His arrival in Gareth Taylor’s team was his first experience of English football. During this period, they played 36 games in 18 months at the Joy Stadium,” City recalled.

Castellanos’ new team is based in San Jose (California), around San Francisco.

North American Club announced the hiring of the midfielder on Friday, without disclosing the amount he would be paid To Manchester City on transfer.

“Castellanos signed a contract until the 2026 season with an option for the 2027 campaign,” Bay FC explained in a statement. Team general manager Lucy Rushton said, “Deyana is a tremendous talent (…) We believe she will make an immediate impact playing for this club.”

The attacker of Maracay is 24 years old. He had a contract with Manchester City until 2025, joining him from Atlético de Madrid in 2022. With the team he won the Spanish Super Cup of the 2020–21 season.

The Venezuelan team captain had already had her first experience playing in the United States for Florida State University between 2016 and 2019.

Now New Bay FC will have great leaders in their entry season in the NWSLWhich will be launched on 16th March.