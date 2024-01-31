To please his mother, he cheated on his girlfriend in the worst way a few days before the wedding

A few days ago, a funny story came out that quickly went viral: a young woman who was preparing for her wedding found out about the blatant betrayal of her boyfriend and her future mother-in-law, so everything was ruined. Went.

By: The Nation

The woman told her story on the “AITA” forum on Reddit in September 2022. All this happened while she and her fiancé were preparing for their wedding in December. In this context, she indeed faced intense challenges because of her future mother-in-law’s involvement in the wedding preparations.

In that context, the woman said that her mother-in-law got completely involved in the plan, to such an extent that everything became a real nightmare. The matter became so complicated that the boyfriend insisted that since she was his only child, he had to respect and appreciate his mother’s “point of view”.

Similarly, the turning point came when the future mother-in-law insisted on accompanying the bride to buy her dress. Thus, she joined her mother and her group of friends. At that moment, the mother-in-law found the ideal dress that she had always dreamed of at her son’s wedding, which surprised everyone.

