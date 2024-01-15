Two colonels analyze the move that prevented the registration of Corina Yoris: “The mafia has more honor and respect for agreements”

The CNE did not allow the registration of Corinna Yoris for the presidential election (Reuters)

colonel Antonio Guevara and Alberto Bellorín He strongly criticized what happened on the night of 25 March, when, hours after the failed registration of Corina Yoris, with the support of Maria Corina MachadoThe one who registered behind the winner of the primaries was the governor of Zulia, manuel rozales, One of the officials acknowledged that criminals such as gang or gang leaders have shown more respect for treaties. Bellorin, for his part, called the incident the Night of Long Knives.

“The Mafia has more respect and honor for agreements. There is greater heroism in the Godfather and the five New York families who front Don Vito. Which is saying a lot about the sealed commitments made between bandits and criminals to achieve their goals. This novel has many dark chapters that remain to be explored in installments, including the subjects of nomination and registration of candidatures along with 25M intrigues, conspiracies and dark conspiracies (5 are missing for the twelve). The unit before the CNE.”

Colonel Antonio Guevara Fernandez

This is what retired Colonel Antonio María Guevara Fernández, who was professor of strategic intelligence at the Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) in Venezuela, in relation to the strategy of the Venezuelan regime to close the candidacy of María Corina Machado and Professor Corina Yoris allowed Manuel Antonio Rosales Guerrero from UNT to register himself under the pretext that there were five minutes left for the process to close. Choosing an opposition candidate to face Nicolás Maduro was simply a compromise made by Chavismo.

Colonel Guevara recalls that “in Venezuelan politics there is always a prior agreement which in the end is not respected and in which the enmío deprives the chickens and at midnight. The night of 25M the week before the 1998 presidential elections There was the repetition when they changed horses for the treacherous stabbing against Hugo Chávez. And it is confirmation that the political pit of sewage in Venezuela is old.

“These wicked agreements, usually at night, are part of the Creole audacity in the face of prospects that die unexpectedly and that close the way to faith in political change. “To go from bad to good.”

“Whenever an Iscariot episode of the scandal that occurred on the night of 25M for the registration of candidacy at the CNE is broadcast on social networks, the great reservoir of catfish that has become the practice of politics in Venezuela becomes clear. No new No problem. Mischief is part of the political flag… of politics. Guerrero is more respectful of the kid,” he says in reference to the soul of the band El Train de Aragua.

“Betrayal and betrayal of political commitments is a long-standing evil in the country; The serious thing is that the injured always blame the tongue with the management of the handbrake, third party references and signals. Worst of all with support and justification from followers. So it can’t be. Valentin Santana has been more honest since January 23, right behind Miraflores.

“Those factions of the Caimanate at the mouth of the presidential electoral pipeline are the same ones that left the results of the conspiracy investigation of the 4F and 27N files, the dismissal and candidacy of Hugo Chávez, the results of 11A. The half-baked corpse of the National Assembly of 2015, three years of political anemia and death without interim results. “El Picure had more integrity.”

“In the opposition, the common voter is excited and organized, and is participating to achieve political change in the country, after 25 years of revolution,” the retired officer says. “Once they overcame the pain and dysfunction caused by the ineffectiveness of the interim government, they took to the streets again, inspired by change.”

“The five decades were characterized by the creation of a state that brought serious allegations by many members of the Red Dome before multilateral organizations of corruption, drug trafficking, international terrorism and serious violations of Venezuelan human rights.”

“Percentages close to 90% already reject the criminal nature of the conduct of public powers and its links with other similar states. With that new confidence, he emerged from his lethargy and became hopeful about the vote. In view of all the rumors leaked last Monday about the actions developed for the nomination and registration of some opposition candidates before the CNE, the development of conduct was similar to what the regime has taught us this quarter. century.”

Colonel Guevara asks: “Do these candidates really represent political change? Do the revolutionaries have that brush with bandits or is it not the same as these characters selling themselves as the opposition?

“With this reference to the “five to twelve” of the 25M and what is not yet known, the participation of Venezuelan voters in the hope of political change, from the worst to the best, the call to vote for the future, the mobilization national Move from the present state of things, the main character of which is corruption and betrayal, disloyalty, deceit, perjury, treason and felony, by exercising sovereignty in Article 5 of the Constitution, from the popular mandate to a more separate mandate, where political filth The reserves indicate that an opposition victory with any candidate nominated and registered at the CNE on June 28 would mean replacing one catfish with a similar catfish.

“Also, take off your clothes so I can wear them. “Maintaining the status quo or a return to the past without learning lessons from 25 years of revolution.”

He assured that “disappointment and frustration are running openly in the opposition channel” in the country. It is very difficult to improve the current electoral environment given the proximity of 28J, while the process of conflict is going on due to evidence of betrayal and violation of agreements. Has been.

“The dagger of Brutus on the Ides of March is the same midnight rapier that precedes the crowing of the Biblical cock in a five-minute Rasputinesque episode in the corridors of the CNE. Facing the railing of consequences with an irreversible trend. “It was easy to commit to Pablo Escobar or any boss of the Medellin cartel.”

“We said it from the beginning. Mafia has more respect. When Don Vito said, “I will make you an offer you cannot refuse”, he honestly distanced himself from those five minutes to midnight on 25M”, Colonel Guevara Fernández concluded by saying.

Angel Alberto Bellorin is a colonel and doctor in constitutional law

Ángel Alberto Bellorín, colonel and doctor in constitutional law, considers it a tragedy that both the “socialists of the Fourth Republic” and the “communists of the Fifth” have refrained from drafting a law to end the mediocre parade of aspiring candidates. To become President. Unlike before, it had a different morality and they kept up better appearances. On the other hand, clumsiness is currently so widespread that we see the “illegitimate philosopher of Julia” occupying a candidate position that matches the validity for a genuine philosopher.

“Venezuela today, more than ever, needs and deserves a President who is “excellent” in talent and integrity. A person who can reinvent politics with ethics, with concepts that are antithetical today.”

Colonel Bellorín believes that “March 25 showed the world the worst sewage policy ever adopted in Venezuela. That night of long knives left the country riddled with the foul smell of dark systems and some betrayals. However, when morning came, a light shone.

“The next day we also saw an honest and spotless Mrs. Machado. With the brilliance that emanates from honesty, it flowed through the pipes into Venezuelan politics, without being soiled by any drop of the bath of feces between roosters and midnight.”

“There are no legal requirements to become President of the Republic; Only the Constitution and this is not complete. The well-worn phrase “as long as it meets the requirements of the law”, applied to opposition candidates, has for more than twenty years left candidates for the Presidency of the Republic and other popularly elected positions in suspense. Has been the sword of Damocles. Not to the liking of the government.”

“lHistory has shown that, in repeated presidential elections, the government has been in charge of choosing the appropriate opponent. In these moments of radical desperation, fraudulent and unethical systems that were previously somewhat hidden become more apparent.

“No law can restrict the right to hold elected office. Only the Constitution can do this, as provided for in its Article 65, which prohibits only those disqualified by a final criminal conviction from running for popularly elected office. In the case of the office of President of the Republic, this restriction is equally reiterated in Article 227.

“For this reason, it is a clear statement that administrative disqualifications for public office exist, but it is also clear that they do not apply to elected positions. Even less so for the office of President, which confirms its requirements in the specific article.”

“For these applications, crimes that have been invented or to be invented do not apply if they do not have a final punishment at the moment. “So long as this Magna Carta subsists, there is no present or future law which shall restrict the right to execute it, but the Constitution alone.”

He says that while reviewing Article 64 of the Electoral Procedure Law with a magnifying glass, he was looking for where it appeared that replacement could only be done with candidates already accepted by the CNE, As Cabello said. “I will not waste my time looking for rules or procedural instructions from that CNE; Beyond not having the law, as Cabello ordered; If the representative’s intention is in this sense, it would be a violation of both the Constitution and the law he has made of his own accord,” says Colonel Bellorin.