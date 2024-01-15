Tybura knocks out Tuivasa via submission at UFC Fight Night

OrAn impressive choke was the culmination of the show’s star fight. ufc vegas 88 saturday night amid heavy marcin tybura And Tai Tuivasa at the ufc apex ‘Sin City’.

He went 4 minutes and eight seconds of first round when he arrived tighten up which led to victory polish fighter, who put his opponent to sleep fierce australian gladiatorwho started playing drums kicks and elbows It looked like he was going to win at least the first round of the fight.

result came soon

However Tybura stood up and began his fight and hit back at Tuivasa by putting it against the fence In a good exchange. The Poles used all their strength against the Australians and took advantage of it Movement to ‘catch her’ in an attempt to strangulate even with one First volley of blows without any reaction , Visually, Tybura had a bitten on the head, But he did not give up in his attempt to eliminate his opponent.

Tybura had already secured him from behind repeatedly hit him straight in the face While Tuivasa kissed the canvas. When the Pole pushed on, his rival’s speed was seen to drop, a sign that the third was very alert on the surface, which He lifted Tuivasa’s hand to see if he was conscious or not.and before that No response from Australian side he decided stop fighting Less than a minute before the round ends.