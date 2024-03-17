Ukraine carried out major drone attack on Russia during elections. AlMomento.net

Russian firefighters are tackling a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone

By

euronews

Date: 03/17/2024



A major attack with Ukrainian drones was carried out at dawn from Saturday to Sunday, which will already be the third and final day of the presidential elections that will extend President Vladimir Putin’s mandate for another six years.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down 35 Ukrainian drones. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a fifth drone was shot down on Sunday morning near the capital’s Domodedovo airport. No casualties or damage were reported.

Two other drones were shot down in the Kaluga region, south of the Russian capital, and the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow, according to the Defense Ministry.

The attacks on the Yaroslavl region, located about 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, were one of the sharpest attacks ever carried out by Ukraine.

More Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions bordering Ukraine and in the southern Krasnodar region, according to the Defense Ministry.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian shelling killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded her father on Sunday.

Refineries and Oil Terminals Main Purpose

a drone fell on a Refinery According to regional authorities, a fire broke out in the Krasnodar Territory, which was extinguished after a few hours. A refinery worker died of a heart attackAccording to officials.

Oil refineries and terminals have been major targets of Ukrainian drone attacks. a series of attacks took place Ukrainian drone strikes and other attacks In recent days Putin described it as an attempt by Ukraine to intimidate residents and derail the Russian presidential election.

“These attacks by the enemy have not and will not go unpunished,” he promised during his Security Council meeting on Friday. “I am sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater solidarity.”

Ukraine says it shot down 14 Russian drones

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said 14 Russian drones had been shot down in the area odessa on Sunday.

The attack comes after Russian ballistic missiles bombed the southern port city on Friday, blowing up homes and killing at least 21 people. According to officials, a second missile targeted first aid forces arriving at the scene.

Russian forces also launched Five S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles against Ukrainian-controlled areas in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as well as Two X-59 guided missiles According to the Ukrainian Air Force, in the Chernihiv region.

Since the war continued for the third year, Russian forces are making slow and gradual progress on the front line, relying on its firepower, while Ukraine has retaliated with more drone strikes inside Russia and cross-border attacks.









