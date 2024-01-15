We saw Adele Castillon and Alexis HK in concert in Sennan

Room 650 (seats) is half full. The usual caliber of Alexis HK, twenty years of travel and a modest but devilishly loyal audience. “I saw them for their show in Grand Park in Cabral in September, at a concert I designed in Halon in November,” Cecil recalled. Fans of offbeat projects have come here for their “realness”…

Room 650 (seats) is half full. The usual caliber of Alexis HK, twenty years of travel and a modest but devilishly loyal audience. “I saw them for their show in Grand Park in Cabral in September, at a concert I designed in Halon in November,” Cecil recalled. Fans of offbeat projects are here for their “real” tour, which is the last album of “Bobo Playground”, released two years ago.

Its three musicians and HK returning from a shamanic retreat, a personal development cure or something, set out to make fun of do-gooder fraudsters. The title song of the new opus opens the concert before “The Tweet”, which subtly but clearly teases Donald who will soon return. We move away, join the Salon de Musique du Rocher and watch Adele Castillon perform in front of 200 people, the average age of the singer being 22, who learns and repeats the words by heart.

Y.D.

let’s dance because it’s serious

“How’s Bordeaux?” », she asks several times to reassure herself, during her Videoclub group, three years after her first visit. Today the single, releasing the first album (“Pleasure Risk Dependence”), is stirring in all directions, immersed in romantic breakups and the fight against addiction. Let’s Dance Because It’s Serious: “Feelings” opens the ball before “I Love You”. A bouncing girl accompanied by a skilled drummer crosses the small stage in front of fans who scream in unison.

Y.D.

Side view of Alexis HK alone on guitar in 650, mid 20s, singing “I Want a Dog”. The teasing singer, who is a keen as well as generous observer of our petty bourgeois failings, takes a dig at a delicious cover of “Partenaire Particular”, treating the slang-star to a new title (“L’Arpette”) , which is a strange accusation “Le Pluriel de Brassens edition 2024, street furniture for the homeless in the ceiling with “Ville-Lumiere”. One last visit to the salon: Adele Castillon filled it with sweat, tears and smiles. Exit But two spectators meet, the same youth in the smile.