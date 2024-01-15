Night of 23 Hits premiere held in Seoul

los angeles dodgers He did not disappoint in his debut performance soul, South Koreaand defeated by 14×3 Kiwoom Heroes In this “Gochok Sky Dome”, In the struggle, with an offensive production of 23 total hits (17 by the Dodgers), freddy freeman And jason hayward Those were the main objectionable references.

In the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freeman opened the scoring with a home run off the starter ariel jurado, The left-hander took advantage of a 92.2 mph fastball and sent the ball 449 feet to right field.

The Los Angeles team scored again in the second inning, when Jason Heyward drove in Challenger’s second score with a double to center field. Whereas, Gavin Lux A ground ball into the first baseman’s glove increased the score to 3×0. joo hwan choi, One inning later, James Outman hit an unhittable hit to center field to take the lead to 4×0.

los angeles dodgers starter, Michael Grove, he pitched two complete innings and dominated two batters by striking out two. With the score 4×0 he gave up his spot to the reliever alex vesia And got his first win of the preseason.

Similarly, the first entry of the Korean representative appeared at the bottom of the fourth chapter. ronnie dawson He struck out unhittable against reliever Ryan Brasier and stole second base. First baseman, Choi hit a hit to left field to put the first out in the run box.

Los Angeles Dodgers produce big

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ party continued as they passed the register four times in the top of the fifth inning. Jason Heyward and Gavin Lux drove again. Whereas, chris taylor And hunter feduccia It premiered at that festival.

After two innings, the team wearing white and blue repeated the dose. Once again, Hayward and Taylor were among the heroes. Meanwhile he joined the contribution miguel rojas And Austin Barnes, Similarly, with the game decided, Sung Mun Song hit a two-pointer in the center field and led some Asians inside. Feduccia, meanwhile, added the final points in the ninth (14×3) with a hit to center field.

Ariel Jurado, the losing pitcher in the match, struck out Starr twice. shohei ohtani, About the Japanese he said after finishing the game that he “best player” big league,,

Cuban boy miguel vargas He entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, when he replaced Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder James Outman. He was hit by a pitch and walked twice during the remainder of the challenge. Furthermore, he also scored on a few occasions.