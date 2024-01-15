UN asks to accept Haitians as refugees

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday that Haitians should benefit from refugee protection and not be returned to their country where gangs spread terror.

Faced with the chaotic situation prevailing in the capital Port-au-Prince and fears of mass migration, especially in the capital Port-au-Prince, UNHCR anticipated and updated directives that guarantee the protection of the most vulnerable Haitians.

“The lives, security and freedom of Haitians are at risk due to escalating mass violence and human rights violations,” Elizabeth Tan, head of UNHCR’s international protection division, said in a statement.

Ariel Henry, who handles current affairs, responded, “Haiti has experienced a wave of mass violence in recent weeks, as Haitians await the establishment of a transitional presidential council following the announcement of the resignation of the prime minister in question. “

The UNHCR tells countries that “it is imperative to ensure that Haitians receive the international protection of refugee status.”

“We also reiterate our call on all States not to forcibly return people to Haiti, even those who have requested asylum and been rejected,” the UN agency says.

who will benefit

It emphasizes that a wide range of Haitians could benefit from the 1951 Refugee Convention: political activists, journalists, judges, lawyers and others who fight against corruption and crime.

UNHCR reminds that the 1984 Cartagena Declaration provides protection to “persons affected by situations that seriously disrupt public order in the country and lead to widespread violence in areas affected by gang activities.”

The UNHCR has warned that it is seeing a “worrying trend” of Haitians making dangerous journeys, including by sea, in dangerous conditions.

Discussions move forward for new officials

This Wednesday negotiations advanced to create a transitional authority in Haiti, where the United States carried out a new evacuation of its citizens due to the insecurity caused by gangs.

The Caribbean country has experienced weeks of terror since armed gangs began attacking strategic locations in Port-au-Prince, in the fight against Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Last week, the leaders agreed to resign and make way for a transitional presidential council, the formation of which has been delayed by internal dissent.

“speaking terms. “I’m sure it will take a little time, but everything indicates they are making progress,” Guyana’s UN Ambassador Caroline Rodrigues-Birkett said Wednesday.

A Haitian government source assured AFP that “no list (of council members) has been communicated” to Henry.

The leader in question had ruled since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, but in recent weeks, his position had become unstable in a country that has not held elections since 2016.

The new authorities – made up of seven representatives from political parties and civil society – must elect an interim prime minister and appoint an inclusive government.

One of their first challenges will be to prevent permanent insecurity, a task for which they may have the help of an international mission with Kenyan police officers.

Following Henry’s resignation, the African country suspended its participation in that UN-supervised force, but later assured that it would maintain its commitment once a transitional council was established.

In view of the violence in Port-au-Prince, the United States indicated this Wednesday that it had chartered a helicopter to transport fifteen of its citizens from the capital to the neighboring Dominican Republic.