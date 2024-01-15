Up to what age can you have sex? This is what experts say

Apart from providing pleasure, sex also has many health benefits, as long as it is done consensually and responsibly, as it reduces stress and cholesterol, strengthens the cardiovascular system, improves sleep quality and Makes a positive impact. According to the blog Analgesic ‘DoctorAki’.

Additionally, it improves your self-esteem, your physical condition and is believed to help you live a longer life. The frequency and intensity of sexual relations depends on the physical and mental state of each person.

However, many people wonder if sex can only be enjoyed in youth, since over the years there can be some changes in the body in terms of resistance and muscle strength, that is why some experts are in charge of explaining Were that, in fact, age or not. Obstruction in sex.

Up to what age is it recommended to have sex?

In the case of women, the menopause stage can be a matter of concern when having sex, because during this time, some hormonal changes may occur in the body, due to which the production of two hormones, estrogen and testosterone, reduces. Which are responsible for stimulating desire. ,

But both of these substances are also responsible for keeping the internal and external genital tissues in optimal condition, which can cause changes in sexual libido. However, according to what gynecologist Ana Ezquerra Jiménez told for ‘El País’, the age at which you stop having sex depends on the body of each person.

Although men do not undergo any hormonal changes like menopause, they may still experience a decrease in their sexual desire, discomfort or pain during sexual intercourse, erectile dysfunction, premature or delayed ejaculation, loss of strength, energy, fertility, feeling of fatigue. , sadness etc. may be experienced. According to ‘MayoClinic’, stress.

The above points may be a cause of concern for older people, but the main thing is to understand, through the medium mentioned above, what is required in your body to increase desire and have healthy and satisfying sex. Have to work with changes.

