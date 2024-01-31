US surprises BOMB with signing of Javero Dilrosun from Feyenoord

The Azulcrema board will once again bet on the signing of a European footballer to cover the departure of Leo Suárez to the Pumas.

While everything indicated that America has closed ranks with its current squad and will retain the Liga MX title-winning base at the Apertura 2023, The Eagles would suffer a significant loss due to an unexpected turn and so there would be a new reinforcement to cover that absence.

After being absent in Azulcrema team’s last games, Leo Suárez’s transfer to Pumas is practically closed. There is no doubt that this news has surprised everyone, but when it was revealed there were already very advanced negotiations and it would take some time for it to become official.

If this is given, Doubts immediately arose as to whether the US would try to fill that NFM spot, as 2024 will be a complicated year for Águilas because of the large number of tournaments they are going to play.And it was extremely important to cover all lines of the field well in order to compete for all possible titles.

However, everything indicated that, even if no one signed, The team had the players needed to cover those positions, given that many elements of the U.S. team are capable of covering more than one position.

America is about to set off a bomb signing to cover up the departure of Leo Suarez

With the imminent departure of Leo Suárez to the Pumas, the Azulcrema board did not waste time and hours following the news that they have practically already tied the man who will be the replacement of the Argentine winger. is about Javero Dilrosun, 25-year-old Dutch footballer who will arrive from Feyenoord.

It is worth mentioning that With this signing, America Board would have won it from Celta de Viego and FC Lorient from League One. This stemmed from the fact that both clubs were looking for a loan deal and the Eagles made it clear from the beginning that it was a sure buy, something that undoubtedly reassured the Rotterdam team.

How much will the US lose by signing Javairo Dilrosan?

According to data obtained from the Transfermarkt site, Jáveiro Dilrosun’s current price is four million euros. Similarly, in 55 games played with the Arne Slot-led team, the Dutchman has scored 7 goals and 9 assists.