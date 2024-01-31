Why would Taylor Swift, Harry Styles or The Weeknd be banned from TikTok?

By subscribing, you have declined cookies associated with third-party content. Therefore you will not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We recommend you disable it to access our videos. You can’t view this content because: If you are in neither of these two cases, contact us at aide@huffingtonpost.fr.

Music – Taylor Swift’s songs will be removed from TikTok from January 31. In any case, that’s what Universal Music has announced this Tuesday, January 30, and Taylor is not the only one worried: it is goodbye For Harry Styles, BTS or even The Weeknd, who are all artists labeled by the American group. huffpost Here’s a summary of what you need to remember from this dispute between apps and labels, As you can see in our video above.

There was an agreement between Universal and TikTok, it expired this Wednesday, January 31 and was not renewed. In an open letter, the record company announced that it would remove all of its songs from the platform. Universal has a lot of power in the music industry, which means many popular sounds will be leaving the TikTok music library.

Remuneration and AI

If the agreement was not renewed it was mainly for financial reasons. Universal has discovered that the app does not pay artists enough: although TikTok has a large number of users, it only represents 1% of Universal’s total revenue. When they complained about it, TikTok didn’t want to give even an inch, which didn’t go down well with the label. Universal has also accused the app of encouraging the replacement of artists by artificial intelligence and not sufficiently valuing the online safety of its users.

Unless TikTok and Universal find a new agreement, the music will be removed. in the coming days “, a person familiar with the issue told AFP who wished to remain anonymous. The only losers will be the users, as it will no longer be possible to lip sync or edit to your favorite songs, and that’s Universal’s goal: to force TikTok to behave like a real music platform, or it won’t be so anymore. To accept being.

see also further huffpost ,