very nice! See what LeBron says about his disappointing transfer to the Golden State Warriors (+Video)

This Sunday, February 18, will be a new opportunity for the star from Akron, Ohio, LeBron James writes a new chapter in golden letters In his already successful career in the NBA and playing “King” His twentieth All Star GameThe Luminaries became the most frequently played duelist in the entire history of the North American mercenary circuit.

At 39, James is still one of the league’s most dominant players, He is currently averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.While shooting 52.0% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point line.

In recent days, there were reports about the possible transfer of the star from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Golden State Warriors, all of which was advanced by ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski.

This information caused quite a stir among basketball fans and connoisseurs, upon which LeBron responded to all the concerns surrounding his possible departure from the Californian team to San Francisco Bay before the All-Star Game.

“It didn’t go very far. In fact, I found out when everyone else found out. Obviously, Charles (Barkley) has been in the league, Kenny (Smith) has been in the league, Shaq (O’Neal) has been in the league. Been in the league. League and sometimes there’s conversations behind closed doors that you don’t even know about. And until, I think, if it’s real or not, they’ll bring it to you. It’s me Didn’t even reach. When the reports came, I also heard this.

James has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, so he could become a free agent this summer.