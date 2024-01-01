Veterans celebrate 20 years of Soldier Ride program

miami .- Amidst the applause of the public and the military salute of the local police, the adaptive bicycle race started this January 4 in Miami Beach cop ride Of Wounded Warrior Project , 40 veterans marched 9 miles from Finnegans Way to Loan Depot Park in South Beach, accompanied by several members of the police on bicycles, motorcycles and patrol cars.

race, which takes place miami And key West It’s South Florida’s way of recognizing these veterans, as well as current patients of Walter Reed Medical Center.

Two decades of support to veterans

It’s been 20 years since a cyclist traveled 5,000 miles from coast to coast to recognize the sacrifice of wounded veterans after 9/11. This is how it was born cop ride,

The Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride is a unique multi-day cycling event in support of the nation’s warriors who need the embrace of community. This race is one of the organization’s most impactful programs, as it provides them with a space to share and exercise the body and mind.

Veterans who suffer in silence have the opportunity to form healthy social bonds here, which reduce stress and depression and help reduce the risk of suicide. Similarly, they move forward together as a team like they did during their military service.

brotherhood race

james herreraThe man in charge of WWP’s physical health and wellness program told Diario Las Americas that “The important thing is to improve the social relationships of our veterans; many of them suffer in silence. The Soldier Ride unites them as brothers and sisters, Like they did during their time in the service. It reduces symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. It’s very important for them to go out and have that camaraderie.”

“We really believe that physical well-being is a very important part of a veteran’s quality of life,” said Herrera, a former Olympic cycling coach of the U.S. team and with a master’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Texas at El Paso. “Our programs also focus on mental health, physical health, social well-being and financial well-being. We want to take that holistic approach.”

“Every day I’m reminded that I love what I do. When an experienced person comes in and tells me that they have improved their physical health by cycling or playing sports, it makes me appreciate what the organization does. Feels great about that,” said Herrera, who will be celebrating his ninth year at WWP this Jan. 4.

And he added: “I met an experienced person who told me that biking made her lose 200 pounds and she feels like a completely different person.”

For your part, experienced jose orlando de leon diaz He said he came across WWP a few months ago: “I hadn’t connected with any veterans for several years. I joined the American Legion, and I started meeting people who had these other types of communities. Are.”

Regarding the benefits of being associated with WWP, De Leon, who served for almost 5 years and was even on a mission in Afghanistan, highlighted that “It’s something else, it It’s such a huge impact that I don’t know how to explain, you have to live it.”

More information about the Wounded Warrior Project

The Soldier Ride allows the community to celebrate veterans while riding their bikes on local streets.

The 2022 survey conducted by WWP, which takes into account veterans registered with this entity, provided important data about this community.

They feel isolated: 78%

They consider themselves obese or severely obese: 51.9%

Their sleep quality is poor: 90.3%

The same survey shows that after participating in WWP Soldier Ride programs, 93% of veterans said they felt more confident in themselves. Veterans who stay connected with military friends are 57% less likely to have post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms.

The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) began in 2003 as a small grassroots effort to provide simple care and comfort items to the hospital beds of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As their post-service needs evolved, so did the programs and services. Today, through direct mental health programs, professional counseling and long-term rehabilitation care, as well as advocacy efforts, WWP improves the lives of millions of veterans and their families.

Since 2003, the organization has served more than 200,000 veterans and family members and provided more than $2 billion in services after 9/11. Its direct programs have provided more than 1.8 million jobs ranging from connection, mental health and wellness, physical health, financial wellness support and long-term support for the seriously injured.

WWP wants to ensure that when servicemembers return home, they have every opportunity to be successful as civilians, just as they had in the military.

