17 Best Free Google Courses This 2024

2024 is upon us and the potential for improvement is one of our goals for this new year. And one of the platforms offering free course And online certificate, it is Google,

Cybersecurity, AI, marketing, project management, UX, data analytics, are some of the topics that can be delved into in-depth.

The Google Career Certificate Program is an online training program that offers professional certifications in fast-growing, high-demand technology fields. The program is designed by Google and taught by experts in IT, user experience design, project management and other fields, and combines skills training with practice. Additionally, job seekers receive support and practical advice for resume, interviewing and job search, helping them get a job in the technology sector.

Google Career Certifications are completely online, so there is no need to attend an in-person class. You can access your instructional videos, readings, and assignments anytime, anywhere via the web or your mobile device.

Another essential fact: The Google Career Certificate on Coursera is $49 per month after the initial 7-day free trial period. All Google Career Certifications are completely self-paced. With about 10 hours of study per week, many students complete the Google Career Certificate in three to six months.

“We’re always inspired to see what people do when they have access to technology. We know that people are changing the world through their creativity and passion and sometimes technology helps in this. So we wanted to play our part in making sure technology provides opportunity for everyone,” Google says in its mission statement.

Google further says that they are “flexible online training programs designed to rapidly prepare you for jobs in high-growth sectors.” “no experience necessary.”

