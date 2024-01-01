Sergio Ramos charged at a fan in Seville

Seville are not having a good time in the current campaign of spanish league, After completing the first half of the season with 16 points, the Andalusian club is just one point above relegation, which would be a tough blow for the winning club. Europa League In mid-2023. sergio ramos, The historical center of Spanish football is one of the references that the team has.

In front of this 4th January Athletic Club of Bilbaomatch day 19, Seville A new shock occurred. This time with the score 2-0 Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the venue where they play their home games. This was the team’s ninth defeat, causing obvious dissatisfaction among the fans.





One of the fans even got scolded sergio ramos In post match interview, “Have some respect for people and the shield, that’s what we’re talking about.” Respect people and shut up now.”Said.

Later in the same statements he said: “That’s the situation. We understand people’s frustration because it’s normal. “To live a long time without giving them happiness, that’s what they want.”,

Sergio Ramos will try to lead Sevilla out of bad results

Last time Seville Won at home on September 26, 2023, the seventh date of the league championship. That day the Andalusians beat Almería 5–1. Even in the Champions League, they were unable to add a winning streak and were eliminated in the first leg itself.

sergio ramos He returned this 2023–24 campaign to the club that saw him make his professional debut in 2004. Later he shined. real Madrid, where they won Champions League On four occasions. Furthermore, it established itself as a pillar in defense of spain national team Who won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships between 2008 and 2012. before returning Seville played in the last two years Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In this campaign, Ramos He has appeared in 16 games, scoring four goals. The center back will try to show his proven experience to get out of this bad moment and avoid the relegation spot.