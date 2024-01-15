Video Gala – Laetitia Casta, Rosalía, Natalie Portman… Who was in the front row of the Dior fashion show?

2:30 pm. The movement is at its peak in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. Maria Grazia Chiuri is preparing to present the Dior ready-to-wear collection for autumn-winter 2024-2025. But before that, the fashion sector flocks to the photocall. Stars and influencers are followed by crowds of photographers and curious people who do not take off their smartphones.

Among the distinguished guests, Laetitia Casta caused a sensation in a black leather biker-style jumpsuit. For the occasion, the star switched out her length for a blurry bob, which is absolutely on-trend. The house’s ambassadors are also present such as Jennifer Lawrence, breathtaking in a dark gray three-piece suit with a cardigan with a daring neckline, to the singer Rosalía, who set her sights on a black sweater dress, which she wears with a matching short jacket . sunglasses from the next season’s collection and a black quilted Lady Dior bag, or even Natalie Portman shines brightly Her tweed skirt suit was accompanied by a long black coat worn close to her shoulders. Elizabeth Debicki, Kelly Rutherford and K-pop singer Jisoo also sat front row at the Dior fashion show to cheer on.

⋙ PHOTOS – Dior Fall-Winter 24-25 show: From Laetitia Casta to Natalie Portman… a star-studded front row

Maria Grazia Chiuri revives the 1967 Miss Dior collection

The Dior Ready-to-Wear Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri explores the powerful relationship between fashion creativity and plural femininity. To compose his winter collection, the artistic director digs into the archives and goes back to 1967, when the Miss Dior ready-to-wear line was born.

Unveiled in the center of a powerful landscape designed by Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni, we discover a wardrobe composed of neutral colors. A variation of sandy, ivory or cream beige that contrasts with the deep black. Trench, jacket, immaculately cut suit is accented by accessories designed to seduce. A long golden necklace spreads its shine over a black or beige turtleneck sweater, flat shoes in soft leather come to tickle our desires intersecting with the edge of the “Miss Dior” graphic skirt, the most coveted bag style. Adding a crazy aura, sunglasses with futuristic curves shamelessly set off the look.

Stylistic daring is also concentrated in prints, some playing the Czech chic card, while the leopard pattern reclaims its letters of nobility, embroidered with black rhinestones, all over, or to dress up the shoes. Denim is also entering this evergreen and calibrated wardrobe. When night falls, long flowing dresses with monastic lines adorned with gold or rhinestones are worn casually, brilliantly combining comfort and elegance.

Photo credit: Denis Guignebourg / BestImage