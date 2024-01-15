Braves presented the lineup, Chris went to the box for the second time

last day of the week, atlanta braves action will be taken against philadelphia philliesWith the presence of stellar pitchers chris sale,

braves Will try to maintain a win-loss balance for the first time in spring training (4-4). In the last match he had won by 6×2 toronto blue jays, after a stellar performance by relief workers. However, the news that worried the entire team is the irritation Ronald Acuna Jr. last Friday, where he will meet with a doctor in the coming days angel,





chris sale He will enter the field with the confidence of achieving his fifth win. He looked immaculate in his debut when he faced pittsburgh pirates On 27th February. He went two innings and went four innings without giving up a hit or run. This Sunday, March 3 you will receive Cooltoday Park To the forces led by Rob Thomson. This is the second clash between atlanta braves And Phillies So far this season, the first has ended in a draw at seven runs.

Forest Wall came to replace acuña jr, will be the right fielder and will be eighth in the offensive order. The left handed batsman has performed brilliantly spring training, He had an offensive line of .500/.583/.1.983 with three home runs, eight RBI and three runs batted in. He collected 14 bases, which is a result of five hits in the 10 innings he has consumed so far.

atlanta braves lineup

Michael Harris II, C.F. Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Marcell Ozuna, DH Jared Kelenic, L.F. Orlando Arcia, SS Forest Wall, RF Chadwick Tromp, C Chris Sale, P

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup