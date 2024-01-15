:Vitaly is committed to the broader welfare of the people::

Vitaly continues his path in search of tools and services aimed at people’s health and well-being. On this occasion, the main protagonist of this paradigm shift is the company’s new service: Vitali Health Ecosystem.

This immersion is in the health sector combines technology and wellness Providing a unique and personalized experience to our customers to anticipate emerging needs and risks.

What is Vitali Health Ecosystem?

It is a comprehensive and advanced network designed Support and care for people all the time, This innovative solution is composed of two main components: Vitaly WorkbenchA web environment designed to simplify technical and documentary management related to prevention and occupational health areas of business, And this vitali appwho offers working people Unparalleled access to a wide range of services. Within the app you can enjoy unique and exclusive services such as consultations with health professionals at any time and from any location; Help from psychology experts; personalized audiovisual content adapted to the results of medical examinations; Access to reports, appointments or medical history; among others.

