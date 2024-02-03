Walmart will open 150 new stores in the United States

For Walmart, the year 2023 was a period characterized by the closure of more than twenty stores in the United States. However, this new year, the retail giant aims to open around 150 new locations across the country.

In this sense, Walmart President and CEO John Ferner said that in the next five years they plan to build or convert more than 150 stores.

All this, while continuing the remodeling program of existing stores. We’re talking about millions of dollars of investment delivered in labor, supplies and tax revenue.

What type of new stores will Walmart open?

A statement issued by the company said that the first two stores to open will be located in Neighborhood Markets. In fact, they are scheduled to be held in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia later this spring.

On the other hand, 12 new projects scheduled to start during 2024 are in the process of finalizing construction plans.

Additionally, the retail giant also converted one of its smaller locations into a Walmart Supercenter.

The new stores will reflect the store of the future concept with improved design, expanded product selection and innovative technology.

All this is meant to help associates provide better support to customers.

Similarly, new facilities will be designed with sustainability in mind, and will include more energy-efficient appliances and lighting, and low-impact refrigerants.

Additionally, work is underway to develop a coast-to-coast network of affordable fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

After Walmart plans to close at least twenty stores in 2023, it is now issuing a response to the uncertainty facing customers and employees. Thus, the retail giant establishes itself as one of the largest employers in the United States.



