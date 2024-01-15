War in Gaza: UN’s highest court orders Israel to allow entry of food and medicine

image Source, getty images

  • Author, Christy Cooney
  • Role, BBC News

The United Nations International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered Israel to enable the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza to prevent famine.

In a unanimous decision, the Hague-based UN’s highest judicial body said Israel must act “without delay” to allow “the provision of urgently needed basic humanitarian services and assistance”.

The call comes after warnings that Gaza could face famine within weeks.

israel branded “baseless” The allegation is that he is obstructing the arrival of aid.

