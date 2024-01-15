Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce and agree on child custody

According to information from “People” magazine, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorced in February after 11 years of marriage. A source close to the couple told Paris Match that they should remain in Paris.

Rumors had been spreading for months. “People” magazine confirmed this Friday, March 8, that Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced. The Israeli-American actress filed for divorce in July 2023. The divorce was finalized in February in France, where the couple had recently settled. Natalie Portman’s spokesperson has confirmed this information.

“At first it was very difficult for him, but his friends supported him and helped him through the worst situations. Natalie has truly emerged stronger from this difficult and painful year. She finds happiness in her family, friends, and work,” a friend tells PEOPLE.

nothing is more important than children

according to the magazine, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied may have agreed to “maintain a certain family unity”. Thus the actress and choreographer managed to “form an amicable understanding regarding the custody of the children”. They will do anything to save their 12-year-old son Aleph and 7-year-old daughter Amalia. “Her biggest priority has been to ensure a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are also focused on being the best co-parents they can. Nothing is more important for them. A source close to the couple told Paris Match that the former lovers will remain in Paris, where the choreographer works.

In May, Natalie Portman seemed to be at her lowest ebb when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival. At the same time, the tabloids suggested that Benjamin Millepied was having an extramarital affair. A few weeks later, she reappeared with a smile in the stands at Roland-Garros, or even the Parc des Princes. Perhaps thanks to her friend Kristin Scott Thomas, as reported by “Here.”