We already know when the iPhone 15 Max rival will launch

Samsung is set to unveil the new Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra on January 17 in its first Galaxy Unpacked of 2024.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 officially announced

This will happen sooner than expected, On January 17, Samsung will make its first Galaxy Unpacked in 2024 And it will do so by unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra. The announcement was published on its official website. A proposal called Galaxy AI attracts attention, a support that will be based on Generative Artificial Intelligence. It is believed that she will be directly involved in these devices.

iPhone 15’s arch rival Samsung Galaxy S24 will be revealed in a few days

On Wednesday, January 17 at 7:00 pm Spanish time, from San Jose, California, The new devices will be presented in the broadcast via streaming, An announcement that leaves some messages that we will soon be able to guess and confirm. In addition to artificial intelligence, we can see the silhouette of the S Ultra series and the stars that characterize the unpacked events.

They visit the achievements or peculiarities that were achieved by devices for the first time in the mobile era and modernity, such as cell phone payments, waterproof mobile phones and even folding mobile phones. Finally, these stars could give us a clear indication that they will contain titanium like the iPhone 15 Pro, due to the texture and color of which they appear in the video advertisement.

What will be revealed in Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

As discussed in Andro4all, there will be three new devices that will maintain the same design as the previous generations. The strongest, as is almost always the case, will come in the Ultra models. The panel will no longer have curves to be a completely flat screen,

The processor will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 With a camera system that will take a little bit of improvement, Ultra model will have better 200 megapixel sensor, The main attraction and what many will be waiting for is to see how artificial intelligence will benefit them.

Will it be like some of the photography functions of the Google Pixel 8? Will it be included in the operating system? The South Koreans enabled a registration page for the event where they offer a rebate of 120 euros towards the purchase of one of the new devices, as well as becoming one of the lucky ones to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We also offer a lottery for.

Curious to see what improvements Samsung can make to its flagship devices by directly comparing them to their predecessors. Will they be able to surpass the iPhone 15?

