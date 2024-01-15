What can you buy before that happens?

Nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores will soon be closing because their stores did not perform as desired last year.

In this sense, the company announced that it will close approximately 600 Family Dollar stores during the first half of the fiscal year 2024. 370 will be closed by Dollar Tree over the next few years as well as 30 at the end of each store’s current lease.

The truth is that when the company is closed, customers are advised to take advantage of the company’s offers.

What do you recommend buying at Family Dollar?

Consumer savings and smart shopping expert Andrea Woroch recommends purchasing greeting cards.

Additionally, you can find gift wrapping ranging from bags and tissues to wrapping paper and bows. All this for much less than what you pay at the big box stores.

Similarly, Woroch says you can find a good selection of helium-inflated balloons for birthday parties and other events.

For her part, debt consolidation spokeswoman Loretta Kilday suggests purchasing cleaning supplies at Family Dollar. The expert says that, in general, this company has very competitive prices on items of this nature.

Among them we find paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, laundry detergent and dish soap

Therefore, unit prices are lower than grocery stores and pharmacies, Kilday explains. But you can also find brands like Pine-Sol, Fabuloso, and Febreze, among other cleaning products.

As far as disposable tableware goes, Family Dollar has a good selection of items like paper and foam plates, napkins, plastic and paper cups, and cutlery.

According to DollarSanity shopping expert David Bakke, Family Dollar’s top category by price is Pantry Items. Meanwhile, experts point out that their prices on spices, seasonings, flour and sugar are also very cheap.