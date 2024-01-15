What did a man’s body look like after drinking 21 liters of cider a day for 10 years?

Jack McKay had a lot of problems with alcohol. The young man drank 21 liters of cider a day to ease the symptoms of social anxiety, but it started taking a toll on his body and brought him repeatedly to the brink of death.

By: TN

The day after his 27th birthday, his mother Sue found him collapsed in his room, vomiting blood. She took him to the hospital and pleaded with the staff to save him. Over the years, in about 30 hospital visits, he was told there were not enough beds to keep him for more than a few hours and that he was on the waiting list for inpatient detox indefinitely.

“When I was near the end I felt very lonely. I’ve almost died three times and you feel so alone. “You feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, but there is,” he said.

From the age of 19, Jack, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, UK, gradually started drinking more and more. As a musician, he performed in a band several nights a week and used alcohol to cope with his anxiety. However, everything quickly got out of hand. Soon, he forced himself to drink four liters of cider just to leave the house for his daily job at Tesco.

