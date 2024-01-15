Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio filming in Pays de Bray in Seine-Maritime

see my news

Behind the scenes, preparations for a major, even historic, event for the Pays de Bray had been underway for some time.

But till then nothing was certain.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

As it is said in journalistic circles, the news came out this weekend. We knew that a film shooting Plans were made in Seine-Maritime for the coming months. Even a big American production.

And that’s it, the rumor became official: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Let’s meet again after more than 25 years titanic Of James Cameron, But most of all he chose our beautiful region for a romance set against the backdrop of World War II.

Sequence in various locations in the Pays de Bray

For now, some of the indiscretions revealed highlight that country of bray For a large part of the filming. International cinema is coming to rural areas of Brion.

Several scenes are to be filmed on a farm, the name of which has not been made public. “We talked to the French production company that is handling the film for the Americans. There have been several sightings and it seems to be going well” a mayor from the vicinity of Neufchatel-en-Bray told us, who is not keen to spread the news at the moment.

Shots were also to be filmed in several markets, along several rivers and in the Evi forest.

Filming planned for 2025

It is confirmed that filming should take place in 2025 for a release planned for 2026 in the United States and France.

country of bray May have been chosen by American manufacturers for its mountainous and photogenic appearance. But also for its proximity to Paris.

You should know that this kind of filming is a significant economic windfall for the region. Not to mention the technicians and other actors who will have a lot to do in this feature film, the director of which has not yet been made official.

This Monday, April 1, we can say “Follow the business…”.

