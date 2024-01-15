Ligue 1 | Kylian Mbappé stirs controversy again: the picture that will undoubtedly make PSG say goodbye

The French classic was played last Sunday between Olympique de Marseille and PSG, where the team from the capital Paris managed to win 2–0; However, what caught the most attention was its replacement kilian mbappeWho reacted capriciously to leaving the field and still has not recovered from it, as he has published a photo that will symbolize goodbye to himL PSG.

It was 63 minutes into the French classic when Mbappé was replaced by Portuguese Goncalo Ramos. The French star got upset and made a face that was rarely seen on him.

A day later, Mbappé continued to show his courage and published a photo on his Instagram account in which he only shows how he leaves the field in the rain, leaving his captain’s badge behind.

Mbappé published the photo of his replacement

There is no text in this postcard, but it will no doubt refer to the fact that Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG Once the 2023-24 season is over.

Luis Enrique breaks silence after replacing Kylian Mbappe



luis enrique, coach of psg, This is not the first time that he has taken such a decision, he has done so before in five of the last 10 matches. psg, So we can say that the Paris team plays for a long time without Mbappé.

Thus, luis enrique The press questioned him about this decision and the Spanish strategist did not hesitate to give a forceful answer.

“It’s the same music every week, it’s tiring. I’m the coach, I make the decisions and I’ll do that until my last day in Paris. I’m trying to make my team better and make the best decisions for my team.” I make these decisions. Yes, “I don’t care if you don’t understand my decisions,” he argued. Luis Enrique.





gabriel sons





Kylian Mbappe: This was his anger after being substituted



Seeing the change, mbappe His reaction was somewhat amused, as he made a face in disbelief at her exit and then smiled.





Mbappe leaves Marseille vs PSG duel in anger

Later, mbappe, with ousman dembele, Opted to head straight to the locker room rather than remain on the bench, leading to even more speculation about the French striker’s future. PSG.

the situation you are experiencing mbappe with psg Fuels rumors of his possible signing with real Madrid, However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard yet.