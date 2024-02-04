What is not talked about (syphilis), does it not exist?

Throughout its history, cinema has taught us a lot about many things, including health and medicine. In particular, there are many examples of his interest in infectious diseases, but I want to focus on: tuskegee experiment ,miss evers boys1997), an American film directed by Joseph Sargent and set in 1932.

That year, a syphilis epidemic was recorded in the rural South of the country and a specific program was started at Tuskegee Hospital, Alabama, an acute care center for the African-American population, where notorious tuskegee case, This was a very long-term experiment (1932–1972) on 600 African-American people to study the development of syphilis from the initial stages to death. the subject of the call was belmont report (1978), which is considered a reference in bioethics regarding ethical conflicts in experiments with humans.

It is worth watching (or rewatching) that film and trying to learn more about that unfortunate case, as well as remembering that, among other things, that invites reflection. syphilis This is not a disease old womanfrom the past.

This is already known What is not talked about does not exist; And what does not exist is ignored or marginalized, but data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE) show a compelling reality: in 2021, 6,613 cases of syphilis were recorded in Spain (rate of 13.97 per 100,000 inhabitants); And the incidence has been increasing since 1999, when only 682 cases were reported (rate of 1.73). WHO estimates that, Whole world, 7.1 million adults aged 15 to 49 infected with syphilis in 2020,

it sexually transmitted infection (can be spread from mother to child during pregnancy and can cause congenital syphilis), caused by bacteria Treponema pallidum, it may seem like it is not a major public health problem, but its incidence is increasing and precisely because of its low rate, it raises questions, for example: how many family doctors would know when to identify syphilitic chancre or a How to distinguish trunk rash? Palms of hands and soles of feet (secondary syphilis)? How many people suffer from latent syphilis (without knowing it)?

Most infections are asymptomatic or unnoticed, but without treatment, the disease progresses and occurs many years later. Affects multiple organs, including severe vascular and nervous system damage,