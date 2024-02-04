US vs Monterrey match summary (1-1). Target

for the second game in a row America let the points go, now it was against Rayados draw 1-1 at Azteca StadiumIn a game where Águilas were better but very uncertain in front of Esteban Andrada’s goal.

These were the goals of America vs. Monterrey

The US had a mix of errors in attack, although they took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal diego valdes Received a good pass from Emilio Lara on the 23rd minute.

Most of America’s game was because Andre Jardin kept pushing him towards his plan, Has not repeated the lineup so far in the tournament And this has started having an impact on the results.

in which unlike other occasions Luis Angel Malagon was the hero Of their team, Monterrey only made one dangerous play and it was the goal that ended in Sergio Canales’ goal, their second of the tournament and it was all due to a mistake by Emilio Lara.

The result is misleading because although it is a tie, The result should have been America’s victory. And in addition to the failures of the front, there is also in the air A penalty that was not awarded against Águilas in the first half,

In the second half, the US missed two clear goals, but the one that left the most screams It was Quinones’ header He sidestepped when he was all alone inside the six-yard box.

Meanwhile, striped, His best performance was in the final stageBut he could not find the perfect pass that would give him the chance to score the second.

concachampions is coming

Aguilas faces Real Estelí of Nicaragua in the Concacaf Champions Cup in midweek and will travel to Guatemala to face Rayados Comunicación in the same tournament.