What the marathon left them and the gesture of the merengue players

2024-01-09

The youngster from Progreso started preseason this week and is the only registration the three-time champions have for the Clausura 2024. pedro troglio He made his stage debut.

Although the Purslane team tried to increase its debt for Completion 2024 The Meringues opted for the return of one of their fastest-growing players for the future, so at the age of 21, he will have the opportunity to fight for ownership in the first team.

After a wonderful semester marathon He defender andre orellana Back Olympia After completing a year on loan at San Pedro Sula.

return to olympia

I am very happy, very excited and looking forward to working with the teacher and starting the tournaments.

How much has changed from Andre who left a year ago to Andre who is coming back now?

This year, I have made significant progress, not only in football, but personally in many aspects of my life. In terms of football, everyone has paid attention to it, but the individual aspect is more important.

How was your experience in the marathon?

With a club like Marathon, one of the greats, always fighting for both first place and titles, it was a good journey and an important learning experience. I met great people in San Pedro Sula, now I’m ready to follow the coach’s orders.

What was it like having Salomon Nazar as your coach?

Professor Nazar is a great technician and person. In terms of football, he gave me an important experience, he was fundamental in every game on the field and mentally. My best wishes are with you.

What has it been like reuniting with your teammates at Olympia?

I’ve always had an important relationship with them since the reserves and now that I’ve returned, experienced players like Jerry (Bengston) and (Brian) Beckels talked to me, they told me I have the conditions and I’m a player. Am. Significant growth, so they feel comfortable being part of the group.