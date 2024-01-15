Who is Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, the powerful leader of Haiti’s criminal gangs who uses social networks to recruit followers

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 57 Views

image Source, reuters

caption,

Jimmy “Barbeque” Charizard becomes the main leader of the gang known as “G-9 & Family”.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

As chaos grows in Haiti and the government declares a full state of emergency, gang leaders demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

One of those leaders is Jimmy Cherizier, better known as “Barbecue” and the leader of one of the most powerful gangs behind violence in Haiti – the G-9 and the Family (G-9 en Fanmi).

The violence reached a new level on Saturday after armed men entered the country’s main jail and freed more than 3,700 prisoners. 12 people were killed and dozens were injured in that attack.

But the prison attack is another symptom of the delicate crisis that has afflicted the Caribbean country, especially since 2020.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

France becomes the first country to include the right to abortion in its constitution

(CNN) — France on Monday became the first country in the world to enshrine the ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved