Will Wednesday Season 2 air on Netflix in autumn 2024? -Pure stop

We thought this task was impossible, but Jenna Ortega rose to the challenge brilliantly. Nineteen years after the film’s theatrical release addams family values, The actress completely succeeded Christina Ricci in the role of Wednesday. The actress was really on top in November 2022 WednesdayA series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and partially directed by Tim Burton, focusing on the solo adventures of Pugsley’s sister.

On this new Netflix original creation show? Cult traditions, a unique heroine and an idealized Gothic atmosphere, even Wednesday was getting into a high school reserved for private students. And even though the rest of the Addams Family members were sorely lacking in the episode, the series still remained extremely entertaining and enjoyable.

Right or Wrong, Season 2 Wednesday Will be aired in 2024?

The result of such success? The series, which has an average rating of 85% by the public on Rotten Tomatoes, is the most watched series ever on Netflix in the world and has been renewed for Season 2! Good news, which unfortunately comes as a bad surprise. Information confirmed this week: Filming on the sequel to Wednesday and Enid’s adventures will not begin until April 2024. In other words, It will not be disclosed before 2025, at the earliest, And we’re not sure whether broadcasting in winter would be suitable for an environment like the series…

Yes, even though the series is obviously more classic in its form. stranger things And it requires far less special effects and XXL decorations than a piece, Wednesday Unfortunately it will follow the same path as other series on the platform with seemingly infinite production time (at least a 2 1/2 year wait).

Certainly, last summer’s strike in Hollywood logically impacted the plans and film career of Jenna Ortega (Saga) Scream, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) provides headaches to manufacturers. However, there is reason to be disappointed when we learn that the producers may start working on these new episodes as early as 2023. Even more so when we see that, despite the recent strike, which seriously affected them, the normal range of TV channels (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, SWAT, The Good Doctor…) is preparing to return to our screens in the coming days, just a few months after the end of its last season. All for the same number of episodes, or even a few more.

A good reminder that streaming platforms are still a long way from being able to retire TV channels…