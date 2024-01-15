Without effectiveness, Barcelona SC resigned and traveled to Macara for the national championship. game

‘Law of the East’ was applied in AmbatoOver and over again, with goals from Dario Mina and Jenner Corzo at 1-1 matches with Makara and Barcelona SC For the sixth date of the Pro League.

Meena, with a bullfighting past in 2020, Placed Embateño Idol in an advantage position, a team that launched the professional field Jenner Corozo (2014), author of 1–1 for the Canaries. In a lively game in Bellavista de Ambato.

The Light Blues first announced their offensive intentions, Just two minutes after the start, Mina himself was close to the goal, a play from Janpol Morales left Pichincano in the ball area, but his The shot went over the bullfighting goal.

However the game was stopped midway through foul play and general complaints, Macara was more insistent with the movement of the ball, But this tour responded and livened up the day.

The locals lost their scorer due to injury. Argentina’s Facundo Ponce leaves the field of play (28), But far from seeing their attacking weight diminished, the Ambatenos found the net after just seven minutes.

Morales won over the leftist party and joined it Mywho entered the field and Controlled ball, tightened up the defenders mark, cleared to finish low.Javier Burei’s header at the right post for 1-0 (35).

But Barcelona managed to remain on par till half time. Damian Diaz played with Joao Rojas, who hit a powerful shot inside the area The auction that barely opened Of the celestial arc.

The movement of pieces on the court was effective in Diego Lopez’s team, Jenner Corzo enters to boost attack (64) And in his first contact with the ball he made the score 1-1. Brian Oyola Center and The Guayaquil native’s powerful header to open the scoring, A game that went through a VAR review to validate the action and restart play after eight minutes of uncertainty for both teams.

with the goal, Barcelona applied pressure and was successful in changing history at minute 82 Oyola free kick that hits the horizontal.

More bullfighters came, they came closer with danger, but He had to give up his chances of winning from Ambato due to his lack of effectiveness., will have their first match in the Copa Libertadores against Cobresal in Chile on Tuesday (5:00 pm). (D)