Xavi: “Everything we worked on turned out perfect” | football | game

You have to go back to January 2023 to find Atlético’s last defeat at the Metropolitano. A series of 25 games with 23 wins and two draws, until Barcelona, ​​their last executioner, appeared in Madrid. Once again, the coin fell in favor of Xavi Hernandez. The Argentine coach faced the Catalans five times, always with the same winner Xavi, with 10 goals in favor and two against. This time, with two incentives: Barcelona finished second in the league and Joao Félix scored again against Atlético.

“So happy, everything we worked on turned out perfect. We have been effective in attack, in defense they have produced little results for us. It is a perfect match for our methodology and style of play,” analyzed Xavi, sent off on the Atlético field – a second red card, in addition to 22 yellow cards as Barcelona coach. “The fourth referee told me he sent me off because of the gestures. “I’m emotional,” the coach justified. “After being warned by the fourth referee, making technical comments on one of my decisions, shouting, making incoherent gestures,” the referee reported in the minutes.

Xavi, unhappy with the refereeing, celebrated his boys’ performance: “I attribute the team’s improvement to many things. We are better in defense, there is balance and we do not lose as many balls which creates transitions. We are more collaborative and we understand everything better in attack. “Football is a state of mind and form and now we are in the best moment,” Xavi explained. “In recent weeks we have changed the training a little bit with more intensity,” Lewandowski said.

Barcelona’s best of the season suffered a defeat to Simeone. “They were superior, they were stronger in first goal situations,” Simeone replied. After the defeat against Barça, Atlético fell out of the Champions League positions. “We have to take another step. This is costing us dearly. At Villarreal our game is very difficult. When the national team members return, we will have a few days to train. Other teams are improving and we have to improve,” the Atletico coach insisted.

After an intense duel against Inter, when Atlético secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Argentine coach left Griezmann and Memphis on the bench. He didn’t get it right. And, by the time they tried to rectify it, it was too late. Revenge was not for a man dressed in red and white. But no matter how much it affected Atlético fans as well as Simeone, it’s worth noting for the man who until last season was the most expensive broken toy in the history of the Madrid team (127 million euros): Joao Félix.

Felix didn’t shine. Yes, however, its prominence. Around the Metropolitano, Atletico fans seemed ready to show all their hostility towards the forward. On João Félix’s plaque at the Atlético stadium, red and white fans prepared to desecrate him were replicated. There were those who spit on him, those who threw liquor and those who insulted him. There was a fan who burned Félix’s Atlético shirt and there was also a fan who brought feces wrapped in a handkerchief to throw on the plaque. “Joao played a fantastic game, especially without the ball, he was extra motivated, it was a game for him and he made the difference,” Xavi said.

Finally, Joao Félix’s name jumped from the stands onto the field. Of course, it took him about 10 minutes to touch the ball. And, when they did, Atlético fans continued their protest. Joao Félix’s luck (to avoid whistles) was that he touched the ball very little (34 in his 77 minutes on the field). However, with one of the few balls coming his way, after half an hour when Barcelona practically didn’t even smell leather at the Metropolitano, the spotlight was placed on Joao Félix. And in the best way for the Blaugrana: a goal from the Portuguese, his sixth in the league, the second for Atlético.

When the Portuguese was replaced by Roque the fans chanted, “Simeone, Simeone!” The duel between Joao Félix and Simeone was again won by the Argentine in the stands. However, the striker is victorious on the field. again. Just like Xavi Hernandez.

