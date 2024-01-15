“You have to give priority to health, nature and happiness over appearance.”

The welfare of purebred dogs and cats is being undermined Fashions that popularize extreme shapes, And, although official descriptions of breeds require that their distinctive characteristics be conducive to good health, extreme conformations, known as hypertypes, have been promoted.

These hypertypes may be incompatible with health. For example, when flat face Taken to extremes, dogs and cats may not be able to breathe normally, affecting all aspects of their lives.

In an article, from researchers Royal Canin have analyzed this trend and noted that celebrities, social media, and online impulse buying have fueled the craze for this look for pedigree dogs and cats.

“The popularity of features deemed beautiful, extraordinary, and anthropomorphic has led Breed characteristics are becoming increasingly exaggerated They are more attracted to aesthetics than health,” he insists.

In recent years, these hypertypesassociated with the specific appearance of certain breeds, taken to extremes Beyond the intended interpretation of breed standards. “This has serious, direct and indirect consequences on health and well-being,” the authors say.

These extreme conformations are linked chronic health conditionsWhich includes respiratory obstruction syndrome and eye, dental, skin and musculoskeletal disorders in brachycephalic breeds.

Similarly, they add that Puppy and kitten farms and illegal traders Those that meet the demands of the hypertype are associated with poor reproduction that neglects the physical, behavioral, and mental health of parents and children.

For all these reasons they consider it necessary Address fashion-driven hypertype reproduction, whether illegal or notBecause its negative effects can extend far beyond what owners can see.

We must work together to protect the race

The author acknowledges that Fashion can directly and indirectly increase health problems, in addition to compromising genetic diversity and even endangering the future of the breed, by promoting increasingly exaggerated breed characteristics, promoting irresponsible breeding practices and appealing to aesthetics rather than health. “Many breeds of dogs and cats are specialized, and breeds can be specialized without compromising well-being,” he says.

“The problem is complex and the solution is taking many organizations working together. The message is simple: we must Prioritize health, nature and well-being Appearance above. Putting this into practice will help protect the highly valuable diversity of the breeds,” he defends.

For this they feel it is necessary a multidimensional approach It involves collaboration between breeders, geneticists, Owner, Veterinarian, Dog ClubCat breeders’ associations, animal charities, academic and research communities, commercial companies and governments work together to protect the breeds and address these challenges.

In this sense, they point out that there are many Ongoing initiatives by dog ​​clubs National and global association to educate pet owners and support responsible pet ownership and sustainable breeding.

“Without a doubt, there are hypertype welfare concerns in dogs and cats of any origin. However, we believe that Actions targeting purebred hypertypes are likely to have the greatest impact “Because of the scope of control and regulation and the general mission of breeders of purebred dogs and cats,” he explains.

For the authors, protecting the breeds and making them sustainable are key aspects Commercialization of responsible pet breeding and ownership, “There are many other stakeholders with shared welfare goals, and collaboration is needed in a multidisciplinary approach so that the health, temperament and welfare of dogs and cats is paramount,” they concluded.