12 Famous Couples You Didn’t Know Were Related: From Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning, to Julia and Emma Roberts, Brad Pitt and Barack Obama, and best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

1. Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are brother and sister. Photo: @enews/Instagram

Of all the couples on this list, these two Hollywood actors definitely look the most alike when seen together. Tea you people The actor is the older brother of Feldstein, who has starred in every film since Greta Gerwig lady bird To American Crime StoryIn which she played the character of Monica Lewinsky.

2. Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

Do good looks and acting traits run in the family? Emma Roberts and her aunt Julia Roberts. Photo: @cinemacatsss/Instagram

Gorgeous strawberry blonde hair? check. MW Hollywood smile? check. Is it any surprise that these two actresses are related? Julia Roberts is actually Emma Roberts’ aunt. This is correct, celebrate holidays The star’s father is Julia’s older brother, Eric Roberts, who is also an actor.

3. Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard

Hollywood director Ron Howard (right) and his daughter Bryce Dallas. Photo: @lucasbdh16/Instagram

These days Ron Howard is known for directing films like apollo 13 And a beautiful MindBut people of a certain age will remember him playing Richie Cunningham happy Days, At that time, the fresh-faced, luscious-haired actor looked even more like his daughter – jurassic world Actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

4. Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy

Jenny and Melissa McCarthy are cousins. Photos: @jennymccarthy, @melissamccarthy/Instagram

Scene Co-hosts Jenny McCarthy and bridesmaids Comedians Melissa McCarthy are cousins. In 2015, Jenny also shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, with the zoo’s children looking less affected by the “102 degree” heat.

5. Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning

Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning share the same ancestry. Photo: Getty Images, EPA-EFE

OK, so this one’s a little weak, but still valid according to Ancestry.com, which discovered in 2014 that actress Dakota Fanning is the 22nd great-granddaughter of King Edward III, who ruled England between 1330 and 1376. Carole Middleton, mother of the Princess of Wales According to Us Weekly, they are direct descendants of the same king, making them distant cousins.

6. Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer’s cousin is New York Senator Chuck Schumer. Photo: @matt_mcohen/Instagram

Comedian Amy Schumer has never shied away from politics, especially on the Israel-Gaza war. But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised, given that she’s actually the cousin of New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

7. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are not only best friends, but they are also distant cousins. Photo: Instagram

Everyone knows that These two are best buds -This is why Damon’s line in the recent Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl ad was the funniest pearl harbor star. But did you know that they are also related? According to the New England Genealogical Society, the pair are 10th cousins ​​once removed.

8. Hillary Clinton and Madonna

Hillary Clinton and Madonna not only share genetics, but also an enduring legacy. Photos: @2rawtooreal/Instagram, AP

and to be a female symbol It may run in your genes, these women clearly have it. According to US Weekly, the former presidential candidate confirmed the ellen degeneres show That the pair are 10th cousins.

9. Kiefer Sutherland and Sarah Sutherland

Donald Sutherland, his son Kiefer Sutherland, and granddaughter Sarah Sutherland are all actors. Photos: @cine_bts, @dwphoto11211/Instagram

If you thought the Sutherland acting dynasty only extended to Donald (hunger games, pride and Prejudice) and Kiefer (24), then you would be wrong. fans of fantastic satire Veep Starring Julia Louis Dreyfus probably didn’t realize that her daughter Katherine on the show was played by none other than Sarah Sutherland – Kiefer Sutherland’s daughter.

10. Phil Collins and Lily Collins

Lily Collins’s father is the famous musician Phil Collins. Photo: @entertainmenttonight/Instagram

Lily Collins’ role as an American marketing executive Emily Cooper Inside Emily in Paris Launched it into the stratosphere during the pandemic. But not everyone was immediately convinced that she was actually the daughter of 80s legend Phil Collins.

11. Cory Booker and RuPaul

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is drag queen RuPaul’s cousin. Photos: EPA-EFE, @rupaulofficial/Instagram

Many people will be surprised to know that the New Jersey senator is Cory Booker’s cousin. None other than RuPaul. The politician also made a cameo in the season 13 finale RuPaul’s Drag Raceper people.

12. Barack Obama and Brad Pitt

Barack Obama and Brad Pitt have similar lineage. Photos: @blackinformationnetwork, @bradpittsfight/Instagram