3 Foods Longevity Experts Eat Every Day for Good Health Until Age 110

Walter Longo, Dan Buettner one of two joel fuhrman those three are the best International Longevity Expert, All of them are committed to the practice of one healthy lifestyle For live longer with health, This also includes exercise, sleep wellkeep with you relieve stress And, of course, practice Healthy Diet, As always, lifestyle is the sum of many subtle actions, Today we suggest you start including it in your daily diet 3 longevity foods, They are not alone, but also necessary. And, make it easy: If you have them In your refrigerator and in your pantryIt will be easy for you to include them.

3 foods longevity experts eat every day to live to be 110

these are 3 easy foods embrace the everyday longevity diet,

eat blueberries every day reduces the risk of heart disease -12-15%- and diabetes type 2According to human longevity expert Walter Longocreator of longevity diet, This is revealed by a study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition University of East Anglia (United Kingdom) and Harvard University (USA).

Because blueberries They are the food of longevity: This fruit is found in abundance anthocyanins A flavonoids With high antioxidant power which is present in all berries and is characterized by its red and blue color. They are metabolized in the intestine, providing benefits bacterial flora and to metabolism ,

Walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios… crazy are rich with vegetable protein, Various research supports the benefits of consuming nuts for chronic diseases such as diabetesDisease cardiovascular Wave high blood pressure and put it on protective paper death rate,

Because crazy They are the food of longevity: are rich with Vitamin E powerful natural antioxidants Which protects cells from oxidative damage. Furthermore, they also include B vitamins Like thiamine, niacin and folic acid.

are rich with powerful Which protects cells from oxidative damage. Furthermore, they also include Like thiamine, niacin and folic acid. How many nuts should be included in the daily diet?: Between 20 to 30 grams. Spanish Heart Foundation recommends consuming 3 to 7 servings of dry fruits in a week. Avoid fried, salted or candied nuts, as they add extra oil, salt and sugar that you don’t need. According to Dan Buettnerlongevity expert blue areas of the planetThe Optimum Mix of Nuts Is this: Almond (Rich in Vitamin E and Magnesium), Groundnut (rich in protein and folic acid, vitamin B), Brazil nuts (rich in selenium, a mineral that is effective in protecting against prostate cancer), Cashew (rich in magnesium) and Walnut (Rich in alpha-linoleic acid, the only omega-3 fat found in plant-based foods).

3. A serving of cruciferous vegetables

vegetables powerful to activate the system natural detox and inhibits body growth cancer cellsvegetables cruciferous They are preferred as accompaniments. some of them are Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, or cabbage, “Cruciferous vegetables should be chewed thoroughly or eaten grated, chopped, squeezed or mixed to release their powerful anti-cancer properties,” the doctor explains. joel fuhrmanInternationally recognized nutritionist and president of Nutrition Research Foundation,