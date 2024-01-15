Check out the updated list of the 10 most reliable car brands according to Consumer Reports. Peru Mexico Spain United States of America wheel-nut

Consumer Reports (CR) is one of the world’s leading product information magazines and has released a list of automotive manufacturers Most trusted in the world. The results show that brands of Japanese origin have greater credibility, as six of them are in the top 10. In addition, the ranking also reveals which vehicles are the most reliable. Here we tell you more.

The ranking takes into account problems CR members have had with their vehicles in the last 12 months. This year data was collected on more than 330,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2023, with some introduced as early as the 2024 model year. It studies 20 problem areas, ranging from annoyances (such as squealing brakes and cracked interior trim) to major problems, such as potentially expensive problems with the engine, transmission, electric vehicle battery and out-of-warranty charging. . Additionally, the information is used to provide a reliability rating for each major conventional model on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being the highest rating.

1.Lexus: Toyota Group’s luxury brand scored 79 points and its most reliable models are the ES, ES Hybrid, NX, NX Hybrid, RX, RX Hybrid and UX.

2.Toyota: The world’s most popular brand is in second place with 76 points. The 4Runner models, the electric BZ4X and the Corolla, stand out. RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Prius, others. Hilux model is not included, as it is not a vehicle sold in the US.

3.Mini: The English manufacturer closed the podium with 71 points. Its most reliable models are Cooper and Cooper Countryman.

4. Acura: Honda’s premium brand is ranked fourth with 70 points and its highest scoring models are Integra, MDX, RDX and TLX. It is not a brand that is marketed in Peru, but it is present in some countries in the region.

5. Honda: The Japanese firm also scores 70 points. Its most notable models are Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, CR-V, Pilot, Odyssey, among others.

6.Subaru: Another Japanese company in the ranking. This time it’s Subaru, which scored 69 points out of a possible 100. The models highlighted by CR include BRZ, Legacy, Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and others.

7.Mazda: The maker of the original in Fukushima received a score of 67 points, while the Mazda3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-50 and MX-5 Miata are among the best scores.

8. Porsche: The Stuttgart manufacturer scored 66 points and its most notable models are the Macan and the Cayenne, both in internal combustion engine versions.

9.BMW: The German company ranked ninth and reached 64 points, with the Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, i4, iX, X1, X3, X5, X5 Plug-in-Hybrid and X7 being its reliable models. 10.Kia: The list was closed by the Korean manufacturer Kia, which received 61 points. The models mentioned in the CR study include EV, Forte, K5, Niro, Niro EV, Sorento, Sportage etc. according to the criteria of know more

