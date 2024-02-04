A building in Havana is in danger of collapse, leading to the evacuation of more than 100 people

Due to the danger of collapse, more than 100 people were evacuated by Cuban police from a building where they lived in Old Havana, by order of the government of that municipality.

He The property has been identified as number 70, on Factoria Street between Corrales and Apodaca. According to reports, he was evicted last Wednesday Marty News,

This building was vacated years ago, but the housing department did not seal the place properly and new people came to occupy this building.

“That building was declared uninhabitable and then, all the people living there were given housing or shelter and then people entered who – not to me, but to the state – are considered illegal. It was not covered on time and they entered due to housing difficulties,” a neighbor told the above source.

Among the residents of the property were families with minors and elderly members, who were seen roaming in parks near the area after the eviction.

“I understand that all these people were illegal, they were going to their native places. “People who were from the provinces will go to the provinces,” said an unidentified housing official. Marty News,

Another woman, whom she identified as “Maria Elena”, said that “the people who were sneaking in there were very nice people at first, but Those who are finished come: Scams on the Block Anytime; The children who fell from there and the neighbors on the block took them to the hospital.,

The woman reported that even “they took the knife inBut there were also people who had nothing to do with it, they were very nice, who cried and there was everything.

The surrounding neighbors were happy with the departure of many of these people.

“They took them to their homes in trucks with all their belongings. People were very happy and said ‘Let’s take them out!’ Maria Elena announced, “Same population on the block!”

Illegal occupation of houses increased rapidly in Cuba since the beginning of 2022 Not only because of the worsening of the ongoing economic crisis in the country, but also because of the increase in migration.

According to Villa Clara’s radio station CMHW, the significant increase in incidents led the Cuban government to establish a sanction framework that includes six months to two years in prison or a fine of 200 to 500 fees for those who commit such acts. OrOne of the provinces where home occupation increased significantly in recent months.

In May 2022, home invasion in Cuba was approved and regulated as a criminal offense in Articles 421 and 422. penal Code,

However, Opinion 471 of the Governing Council of the Supreme People’s Court, published in the Official Gazette of Cuba on 2 March 2023 Explain in detail the specifics of the crimeAnd repealed the cumbersome administrative process that previously hindered agility in resolving these processes.