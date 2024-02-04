Lady Gaga returns with 3 new tracks

The songs were posted online on streaming platforms.

Lady Gaga has been doing a lot of work for other artists recently, since we saw him go on stage specifically to help during the release of the Rolling Stones’ new album, but to perform some parts he also accompanied U2’s Irish, who still lives in Las Vegas Had also gone on stage. What if we have this feeling? It seemed like the singer was on the verge of quitting music to become an actressShe’s showing that her talent on the microphone is still intact, and she wants to continue exploring this aspect of her art.

she has just arrived Unveil three unreleased tracks On streaming platforms, in a slightly special way. In fact, these pieces were Published under her real name, Stefani Germanotta, As far as the content is concerned“Perfect Illusion” and “Fashion” There may be two earlier versions of previously known pieces by Lady Gaga. The third title is called “Retro Physical”, It dates back to 2007, and has been circulating on the web in a pirated version for some time.

So, all these pieces are a bit old and remind us of The artist has not released any albums with “Chromatica” since 2020, which is starting to get a little long. On the other hand, his career is still going great in terms of cinema, he should act An important role in the next movie “Joker” (Harley Quinn) which is scheduled to be released in October 2024, Given the success of the first film, we can’t wait to see how the second one turns out, especially since Lady Gaga should shine in this role of Harley Quinn that was meant for her.