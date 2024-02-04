LeBron James had an outstanding game with the Los Angeles Lakers

The debate over who is the best player in NBA history is ongoing and will continue to be until the end? And it doesn’t matter who you fall in love with in the end, the name’s Lebron James Should be in discussion. After 21 seasons at the highest level, from Los Angeles Lakers He is one of the great personalities of the game.

At the age of 39, “King” He continues to show himself on the NBA floor as he did in his rookie season. Lebron James In 2023 he is averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, all in 44 games and 34.7 minutes per game. Yes, he is 39 years old. What a machine!

LeBron James performed beyond limits at Madison Square Garden

This Saturday, January 3, during NBA Day, the New York Knicks received Madison Square Garden To Los Angeles Lakers, Lebron James Along with Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reeves, and D’Angelo Russell, they were in the spotlight for their trip to the famous stage. The quintet tried to stop the locals’ run of nine consecutive wins.

The game started and “King” He started with his show and, after just over three minutes, he made himself felt on the court. attack of new York Knicks I had stopped myself Lebron James After the robbery, he took advantage of the loneliness D’Angelo Russell to give him a pass and he in turn returned the ball to the number 23, who turned it over and silenced the crowd in the venue with an excellent attacking play.

at the time of going to press Lebron James In 15 minutes of play he reached 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. The slate was 49-46 in favor of commitment. Los Angeles Lakers 3:52 minutes left in the second quarter.



