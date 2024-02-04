How much should a person eat per month?

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.- He Cost per capita monthly average basic basket Food prices are continuously increasing in Honduras. A monthly report of the Directorate General of Wages of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STSS) shows that the cost of the basic basket for one person increased from 2,337.26 to 2,448.02 lempira per month from January to December 2023.

He Cost Covers 30 major consumer products including beef, pork and chicken; Derivatives of milk, eggs, basic grains, fruits, vegetables, vegetable oils and butter, among other foods.

Last year, the cumulative increase was 110.76 lempira, equivalent to 4.73%. With STSS figures, a person would have to spend an average of 81.60 lempira per day to have three meals a day. Experts consulted by EL Heraldo agree that the necessary 2,900 kilocalories are not covered with that amount of money (L81.60 per day or L2,448.02 per month).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) shows that last January the price indicator recorded a monthly decrease of 0.13% for the first time since May 2023. He says that this behavior was determined, mainly, by the decline in prices of basic grains, especially beans and corn, due to greater national production of fruits and vegetables (potatoes, cabbage, bananas, onions, avocados, carrots) . potatoes, melons, lettuce and sweet peppers, among others), pasteurized milk, chicken meat, eggs and shrimp. What rose were tomatoes, oranges, mortadella, fresh and dry cheese.

