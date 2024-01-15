A massive data breach has been reported in the United States with 73 million AT&T lines hacked

This is one of the biggest thefts of personal data in the United States in recent times. It is estimated that many sensitive information has been leaked.

AT&T has announced that it is conducting an investigation to determine the origin of a data breach that affected the personal information of 73 million current and former customers in the United States.

According to a press release issued on Saturday morning, the telecom giant revealed that the data was discovered on the ‘dark web’ about two weeks ago and includes details such as social security numbers of account holders.

“It has not yet been established that the data comes from AT&T or any of its providers,” the company said. “At this time, AT&T has no evidence of unauthorized access to its systems that resulted in the removal of this information.”

The leaked data appears to be from 2019 or earlier. As AT&T has indicated, the leak does not include financial information or specific details about call history.

The company said that approximately 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders have been affected by this situation.

AT&T has begun communicating with its customers, asking them to change their account passwords as a preventive measure. Additionally, it urges users to keep an eye on any unusual changes in their accounts or credit reports. Additionally, the company has announced that it will offer credit monitoring at its own expense if needed.

The company was alerted about this possible leak about two weeks ago. News of the leak was initially reported on March 17 by X account VX-Underground.

In response to these incidents, AT&T told CNN the following: “We have no indication that our systems have been compromised.

In 2021, we determined that the information shared in this online forum did not originate from our platform. “We believe and are working to confirm that the data set discussed today is the same one that has been recycled multiple times on this forum.”