This was the rescue of 34 compatriots in a “very special” operation of the Navy

after informing the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he was achieved 34 Get Mexicans out of Haiti who were at “risk” due to the ongoing political crisis in that country, the Chancellor Alicia Barcena He detailed how the rescue went through a “very special” operation.

At President López Obrador’s morning conference at the National Palace on 1 April, the head of the Foreign Ministry (SRE) said that “the serious situation we are facing haiti”, compatriots living in that country were identified.

Alicia Bárcena indicated that among the prominent Mexicans were 24 men and 10 women, including four embassy officials and seven minors.

Also read: AMLO celebrates rescue of 34 Mexicans in “risk situation” in Haiti

“Then in an operation conducted by the Secretary of the Navy we were able to rescue them by helicopter. As you know, the airport in Haiti has been closed for almost a month now, you can neither enter nor exit.





{{#price}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/value}}







“And so there was a need for a very special operation where the Naval Secretariat ship went into the waters off Haiti and rescued these 34 compatriots who are already coming back and are about to reach our shores in Progreso,” he said. Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

He reminded that a transitional presidential council has been created in Haiti, “but it does not guarantee that there can still be a security situation there”: “And that is why we have decided to bring back our compatriots.”

He said a survey was conducted in that country to see which Mexicans wanted to voluntarily return to their country “to be safe.”

Also read: Regarding Sheinbaum’s candidacy and his ties to AMLO, Miley says, “It’s a problem for Mexicans if they elect the socialists.”