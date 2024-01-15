A small dog waits for its dead owner in a polyclinic in Havana

An elderly dog ​​is giving an emotional lesson of loyalty by waiting for its owner at a polyclinic in Havana, where the woman died, as revealed by a woman in an animal protection Facebook group in which she asked for help for the dog Was.

“Sadly. “This old and faithful dog is still waiting for his owner, who died at the Antonio Maceo Polyclinic in Casino Deportivo in El Cerro.”Internet user Betty Navarro at the Peritos Callejos group in Cuba explained.

The woman said the small animal remains in polyclinic facilities “in eternal waiting, because it will never see its owner again.”

“Please, please, someone give him a home and love. Don’t leave him helpless.”Added Navarro, who shared a photo of the small dog, Sato and black.

In the comments section, the author of the publication said that The deceased woman apparently lived alone and had no family, making the animal’s situation even more critical.

Many users of the group expressed regret at the story described and confirmed the tremendous loyalty of dogs, a reality that is far from being a myth.

“They are the most loyal creatures I have ever met”; “Oh God, Some good person who opens their heart and gives them a chance at life is the only thing animals know about loyalty and unconditional love. Please“, said two commentators.

As of the close of this note, there is no update on the dog, which as of publication is in the Casino Deportivo Polyclinic.

The story described is reminiscent of Janet RyderAn American resident of Cuba who dedicated her life to animal protection in the early 20th century.

When Janet Ryder died, her dog Rinty did not want to be separated from his companion and made his master’s grave in Colne cemetery his new home, dying a few days later.

It was erected as a tribute to that emotional story A shrine in a cemetery with a memorial sculpture Of a dog at the feet of its mistress.

“Loyal even after death, Rinti.” He reads the epilogue which has become a place of pilgrimage for animal lovers in Cuba, who consider Jeannette a pioneer and example of the fight against animal abuse.