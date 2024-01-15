Salma Hayek shares a simple trick to hide her gray hair

no one can escape white or gray hairNot even Salma Hayek and her signature black mane!

Although the 57-year-old actress doesn’t seem to be bothered at all by some gray hairs around her face (she often posts natural photos of herself on Instagram), she shares her most effective tip for hiding them for professional reasons.

She uses a product that everyone already has in their makeup bag: mascara!

In a short video posted on her Instagram account, the actress explains with a seductive tone that after removing the excess product with a mascara brush, she simply applies it on her gray hair. According to Salma, in addition to hiding, this simple technique also allows you to tame short, unruly hair.

Otherwise, when she is in the presence of her hairdresser, it is a temporary touch-up spray that is used by the latter.

The actress explains that she prefers to use these products when needed rather than coloring her regrowth every month.

If you need another reason to love Salma Hayek, here it is! Long live natural beauty!

