Miami Masters 2024: ‘Roger’ Dimitrov beats Alcaraz | Tennis game

Carlos Alcaraz regrets that he was never able to compare himself to Roger Federer, whose poster always hung in his room. In the absence of the Swiss, Murcian will have the consolation of crossing paths with the Bulgarian, the influential and unstoppable Grigor Dimitrov. His executioner in Miami: 6-2 and 6-4, in 1 hour 32 minutes. without ever being on a roller coaster Dandy, the Spaniard can at least – always saving an insurmountable distance in relation to talent – ​​have an idea of ​​how his idol spent his time, because this Dimitrov of fable and giddiness, dagger in hand from the first to the last point, this certain The form is the closest reproduction of that adrenaline feeling that the train is coming at full speed and there is no way to avoid it. The maximum expression of one coincides with the puncture of the other, because after an extraordinary sequence, Alcaraz is overwhelmed. The opponent attacks, but cannot find a solution.

“Shoot him high, shoot him high!” his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero insists from the corner. “Cheer up, let him hear you!” The coach yells, but this time his player’s reaction is late and inadequate. Alcaraz has crossed. Stubborn for most of the duel, he only revives in the final stages, when he has already left the field making it difficult to recover. It’s a show, but it remains just that, a show. From 4-1 to 4-4 in the second set, but the response is devastating. The Bulgarian warned in the lobby: “He is playing at an extraordinary level, but I am also playing at an extraordinary level.” And he executes the judgment that distinguished the great Federer, he was willing to slice every ball, every shot, without wasting a single gram of ammunition. By living within and ruling with authority, he achieves a victory that brings him closer to top 10 And he will meet Alexander Zverev (6-3 and 7-5 against Fabian Marozsan) this Friday.

Compared to his debut with the Swiss – to the detriment of anyone – it seems Dimitrov has certainly freed himself and is enjoying a second youth at the age of 32, while still holding out hope. That beyond that Masters Cup achieved in 2017, which is still a long way off, they can experience some glorious chapters. He had defeated Alcaraz in Shanghai last year and once again he defeated him. Stick to the plan completely. “I was very clear about what I wanted to do. Sometimes simplicity is the key. You have to hit him hard to keep him away. It’s like playing a game of cat and mouse to see who hits first.” And so, with a very defined plan which basically consisted of playing at full speed and allowing the Spaniard to have time to attack him. Blocking included, he gets the advantage from the start of the match. At full steam, taking risks without stopping, he attacks every return and delivers spectacular blows that instantly poison Alcaraz’s mind.

Murcian (20 years old) missed a substitute to break In the first game and immediately afterwards he finds himself 3–0 down, stunned as the Bulgarian’s ball passes over him with nowhere to look; The inspiration has gone somewhere else. The opponent’s legs are two rockets and in the blink of an eye he finds himself in front of the ropes, surrounded, pushing him back as far as possible. He fails to take the initiative and under adverse circumstances, the indivisible winner of this month of March quickly disappears. It doesn’t answer, it doesn’t give any solution. refuse. From dominant to dominant. Undoubtedly, it is a bad day. “I can not do this!”. “I have to concentrate once and for all!” “I’m so worthless!” “I don’t know where to subtract!” Complicit, he is unable to straighten up and the man in front of him keeps making mistakes and hits a wonderful signature backhand to win the opening set.

Dimitrov returned the ball backhand.

Aside from a spectacular wrist strike to the intern, there wasn’t much to save up to that point. And Dimitrov, for himself. He knows his options are to tighten up and tighten up, not to ease the pistons a bit, so he makes up some ground in the second (4-1) and on the other hand he still doesn’t propose the variable. In the absence of play and service, Alcaraz finally shoots with pride and after lobbing the ball 5-1 in a game settled in almost ten minutes, he achieves a feat to break Bridges the void and the abyss. It takes time, but there is no turning point. The Bulgarian does not hesitate – he saves four of the five break options in defense – and delivers a final burst that certifies his place in the semi-finals; He has achieved this feat in all Masters 1000s except Madrid. “He has played almost perfect tennis; In fact, I can say it’s perfect,” says a man from El Palmar. And the numbers are also expressed on the statistical sheet.

Dimitrov’s authority is reflected in his 23 winning shots and the harvest obtained on the net – 14 hits in 19 rounds – and on the rest – 27 points out of 59, 46%. “It made me feel like I was 13 years old,” Alcaraz admits. “I told my team I didn’t know what to do. I should have changed my game earlier, but I think I played well; I couldn’t find a way to make her feel uncomfortable. Of course, next time I play against them I will be different, I will try to do different things. I think I played better today than in Shanghai, but I didn’t find any solutions. And he has done it perfectly,” is the verdict of the number two, who will return home to prepare for the clay tour starting in Monte Carlo on April 7. He does so after finding himself again – after a phase of doubt -, with another Masters 1000 (Indian Wells) in his pocket and the offer of a fantastic level until the encounter. Hey Dimitrov.

Rybakina and Collins in women’s final AC. Next morning, Dimitrov will face Zverev (00.00, Movistar+), the winner knows who he will face on Sunday as Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will take to the court first (20.00). The former, defeated by Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semi-finals, is now under threat from second place defended by the Spaniard, who will lose 160 points on Monday if he falls in the final round. ranking, If the Italian wins the title then he will be able to take a step forward. At the same time, the women’s final was decided this Thursday. Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins will compete on Saturday. The Kazakh overtook veteran Victoria Azarenka with 40 winners (6-4, 0-6 and 7-6(2)) and appeared in the final chapter for the second consecutive year, while the American, who will retire at the end of this season, At the age of only 31, she defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-3 and 6-2).

