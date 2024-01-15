Melting of polar ice changes the Earth’s rotation and also affects the weather.

One day in a few years, everyone in the world will waste one second of their time. According to a new study, humans influence exactly when this will happen, as melting polar ice changes Earth’s rotation and alters time.

By: CNN

The hours and minutes that make up our day are determined by the Earth’s rotation. But that rotation is not constant; There may be slight variations depending on what happens to the Earth’s surface and its molten core.

These almost imperceptible changes sometimes mean that the world’s clocks must be adjusted by “leap seconds”, which may seem small but can have a big impact on computing systems.

Many seconds have been added over the years. But after a long trend of slowing down, Earth’s rotation is now speeding up. For the first time it will be necessary to remove one second.

