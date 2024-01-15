LATAM, the fastest growing airline in Brazil since 2021, has scheduled a 20% increase in the number of flights on 28 routes in Brazil. Starting in the second quarter of 2024, the company will add 165 weekly flights to these domestic routes that connect 24 Brazilian airports. This growth includes investments in the new Congonhas-Caxias do Sul route, which will be inaugurated in early April with 5 weekly flights, and the resumption of the Vitória-Rio de Janeiro/Galleão route with 2 daily flights. LATAM Airlines announces new routes and launches sales

«We are strong and committed to helping democratize aviation in Brazil. The increase in demand and the stability of our operation have allowed us to make this increase in flights to benefit those who still need to plan their business or leisure travel this year,” said Sales and Marketing of LATAM Brazil. says director Aline Mafra.

The domestic routes with the highest growth for LATAM Brazil in Q2 2024 are Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont-São Paulo/Guarulhos (125 to 141 flights per week), Florianópolis-São Paulo/Guarulhos (28 to 35 flights per week) ), Fortaleza–São Paulo/Guarulhos (35 to 45 flights per week), Brasília–São Paulo/Congonhas (79 to 87 flights per week), Belo Horizonte/Confins–São Paulo/Guarulhos (35 to 42 flights per week). , Vitoria-São Paulo/Guarulhos (28 to 35 flights per week), Foz do Iguaçu-São Paulo/Guarulhos (21 to 28 flights per week), Cuiabá-São Paulo/Congonhas (7 to 14 flights per week), Brasília – Rio de Janeiro/Galeão (14 to 21 flights per week) and Uberlândia-São Paulo/Congonhas (7 to 11 flights per week).

