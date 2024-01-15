Happiness: The Koselig Method: The Scandinavian Formula for Being Happy That Eliminates Stress and Prolongs Life

Scandinavian countries have been leading the list

Happiest places in the worldAccording to the World Happiness Report survey. There are many people who wonder how they can be so happy in such an unfavorable environment, with such low temperatures and so few hours of sunlight, and their answer lies in a method called

Koselig,

In other moments we have talked to you about hygge, a formula based on modifying your home to find

welfare inside your own home, something very important in these types of countries, where harsh winters force you to spend

a lot of time at home,

And this

cozy It’s pretty much the same thing, but it’s being extended beyond the four walls of your home. it’s about creation

Heat To be able to live the present moment more joyfully from within yourself, to be able to find something essential, in the company

Happiness,

He

cozy It talks about something deeper, about habits you can incorporate into your life that will focus you. So, find something to take with you

more active life And away from home (despite the harsh climate of these areas). Say goodbye to laziness and look for outside activities to get some kind of physical activity.

The Koselig method involves seeking inner well-being so that it can extend to your daily life. ,



Photo by Noel Otto on Pexels.



Apart from moving,

cozy It also strives to have a more positive, proactive and optimistic outlook in life despite our surroundings. keep more in touch with

Nature and spend time together

family and friends To gain their support and endorsement, there are other pillars of this method that seek to reduce

Tension And thus life expands.

Three Pillars of the Koselig Method



People who live in places that are very unfavorable from the point of view of climate have the ability to discover

Happy moments More than those of us who can easily get it. So it is important to follow its guidelines and implement them in your daily life

Get rid of stress and be happy,

1. Live in the present: This is the principle that is followed by mindfulness, living in the moment.

Present Without worrying about the uncertain future or what might have happened in the past. they recommend

stop suffering And stop complaining about what you don’t have or comparing yourself to what others have, so you can enjoy looking at what you do have.

2. Live an active life: Live an active life and get away from it all

sedentary lifestyle It is so common in this society that it is key to maintaining good mental and physical health. In places where the climate is not as pleasant as our country, they are forced to leave home, but in

norway Whenever possible they go out to enjoy nature.

3. Surround yourself with good company: Quality relationships really contribute to achieving the long-awaited thing

Happiness, In fact, according to

Harvard, is the most important pillar to achieve this. That is why this is one of the most important keys of the method.

cozy,